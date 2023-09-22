Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be available in a few days, and CD Projekt RED has seen fit to celebrate the event with a live action trailer with protagonist Idris Elbathe actor who plays the character of Solomon Reed in the expansion.

Elba reiterates in video concepts now very clear regarding this new experience set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, which will allow us to visit an absolutely new but even more insidious, dark and violent area of ​​Night City: Dogtown.