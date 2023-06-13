On the occasion of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, we returned to talk about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libertythe new expansion of the famous CD Projekt RED game which, in this case, was introduced and commented in more depth by Keanu Reeves in person.

After having also seen him on stage at the main Xbox Games Showcase, with the previous presentation of the expansion, Reeves is back again on this occasion, this time for a much more relaxed chat in the “living room” of the Showcase Extended. The actor’s charisma therefore also pervaded this new presentation, during which he discussed his character in the game – Johnny Silverhand – and the new content coming with Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Reeves also explained something about the new one setting which characterizes Phantom Liberty, which apparently will lead us to explore particularly dark areas of Night City, grappling with occult forces and particularly dangerous situations, which will also require us to make drastic choices.

Keanu Reeves also talked about his relationship with Idris Elba and the collaboration of which they were protagonists during the creation of this new expansion. In short, after the famous episode of “You’re breath-taking”, the actor continues to be the public face of Cyberpunk 2077.