Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty it will be available from 26 September 2023, but you can already discover the votes from the international press of this new expansion of the CD Projekt RED game, including that of Multiplayer.it:
- Multiplayer.it 9.0
- GameSpot 10 / 10
- Press Start 10 / 10
- Try Hard Guides 10 / 10
- WellPlayed 10 / 10
- AltChar 97 / 100
- GamingTrend 95 / 100
- GameGrin 9.5 / 10
- Prima Games 9.5 / 10
- GamePro 94 / 100
- Wccftech 9.2 / 10
- Xbox Era 9.2 / 10
- IGN USA 9 / 10
- GamesRadar+ 4.5 / 5
- Push Square 9 / 10
- TrueAchievements 9 / 10
- PCGamesN 9 / 10
- Stevivor 9 / 10
- TechRaptor 9 / 10
- GamingBolt 9 / 10
- Worth Playing 9 / 10
- PSX Brasil 90 / 100
- TrueGaming 9 / 10
- SECTOR.sk 9 / 10
- Saudi Gamer 9 / 10
- Final Weapon 4.5 / 5
- But Why Tho? 9 / 10
- Tom’s Guide 4.5 / 5
- INVEN 9 / 10
- Gamersky 8.9 / 10
- PC Gamer 87 / 100
- Game Informer 8.5 / 10
- Fextralife 8.5 / 10
- Gamepur 8.5 / 10
- Metro GameCentral 8 / 10
- Checkpoint Gaming 8 / 10
- Gamer Guides 8 / 10
- ComicBook.com 4 / 5
- Attack of the Fanboy 70/100
On OpenCritic, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has a Top Critic average of 90, while on Metacritic it has an average of 87 on PS5 (with 16 reviews), 90 on Xbox Series X|S (with 4 reviews) and 90 on PC (with 15 reviews) . Obviously the average could change by a few points over the next few hours or days as more reviews arrive, but in general the impression is that the game has been received very positively.
There biggest criticism comes for example from Attack of the Fanboy which states: “Phantom Liberty has some moments of great interest, but ultimately it is a banal spy thriller with an uninteresting cast that cannot be saved by star power.”
From completely opposite opinion instead it is Caroline Quintaine who states: “Phantom Liberty brings Cyberpunk 2077 back to life with these new features and improvements. In addition to the dynamic and effective gameplay, the plot is gripping and extremely well told, with well-written dialogue and truly charismatic characters. Phantom Liberty is a true espionage experience, as complete and successful as the base game, if not more so. Well done, CD Projekt.”
Our review of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
In our review of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty we explained to you that:
“Phantom Liberty is content that it perfectly represents all the competence and ability of CD Projekt to literally expand his games. What was done and accomplished by Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Phantom Liberty implements it within Cyberpunk 2077. Also helped by a 2.0 patch which turns the base game like a sock. Atmospheres, tone and supporting actors are of the highest level and mark a departure, also in style, from what we have already seen in the past while the gameplay, although enriched and renewed, is exactly what the Polish development team accustomed us to 3 years ago and renewed with various free updates. If you loved CP2077, regardless of its thousand flaws, you shouldn’t miss this expansion. If, however, you are among his detractors, nothing concrete changes and therefore you can continue to scream at the top of your lungs about his deficiencies and his problems.”
