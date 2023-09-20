Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty it will be available from 26 September 2023, but you can already discover the votes from the international press of this new expansion of the CD Projekt RED game, including that of Multiplayer.it:

Multiplayer.it 9.0

GameSpot 10 / 10

Press Start 10 / 10

Try Hard Guides 10 / 10

WellPlayed 10 / 10

AltChar 97 / 100

GamingTrend 95 / 100

GameGrin 9.5 / 10

Prima Games 9.5 / 10

GamePro 94 / 100

Wccftech 9.2 / 10

Xbox Era 9.2 / 10

IGN USA 9 / 10

GamesRadar+ 4.5 / 5

Push Square 9 / 10

TrueAchievements 9 / 10

PCGamesN 9 / 10

Stevivor 9 / 10

TechRaptor 9 / 10

GamingBolt 9 / 10

Worth Playing 9 / 10

PSX Brasil 90 / 100

TrueGaming 9 / 10

SECTOR.sk 9 / 10

Saudi Gamer 9 / 10

Final Weapon 4.5 / 5

But Why Tho? 9 / 10

Tom’s Guide 4.5 / 5

INVEN 9 / 10

Gamersky 8.9 / 10

PC Gamer 87 / 100

Game Informer 8.5 / 10

Fextralife 8.5 / 10

Gamepur 8.5 / 10

Metro GameCentral 8 / 10

Checkpoint Gaming 8 / 10

Gamer Guides 8 / 10

ComicBook.com 4 / 5

Attack of the Fanboy 70/100

On OpenCritic, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has a Top Critic average of 90, while on Metacritic it has an average of 87 on PS5 (with 16 reviews), 90 on Xbox Series X|S (with 4 reviews) and 90 on PC (with 15 reviews) . Obviously the average could change by a few points over the next few hours or days as more reviews arrive, but in general the impression is that the game has been received very positively.

There biggest criticism comes for example from Attack of the Fanboy which states: “Phantom Liberty has some moments of great interest, but ultimately it is a banal spy thriller with an uninteresting cast that cannot be saved by star power.”

From completely opposite opinion instead it is Caroline Quintaine who states: “Phantom Liberty brings Cyberpunk 2077 back to life with these new features and improvements. In addition to the dynamic and effective gameplay, the plot is gripping and extremely well told, with well-written dialogue and truly charismatic characters. Phantom Liberty is a true espionage experience, as complete and successful as the base game, if not more so. Well done, CD Projekt.”