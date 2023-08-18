CD Projekt RED has already announced that during the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live you will be able to see a gameplay trailer of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, but if this were not enough for you, good news has arrived: on August 24, 2023 at 16:00 Italian time a new Red Streams dedicated to the game will be broadcast.
During the show, the team will “discuss several features that will be introduced with the next major update and Phantom Liberty expansion.” New gameplay footage will also be shown. It will be possible to follow everything via the CD Projekt RED Twitch channel.
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, what kind of expansion is it?
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be available from September 26, 2023 and will cost €29.99. It is a spy-thriller-style expansion of the base game that will take us to a new area, Dogtown, a district full of secrets and opportunities.
We will once again be V and we will have to complete a spy mission to save the president of NUSA. There will be new technologies, cyberware, vehicles and weapons that we can choose to play according to our favorite style. Again our choices will determine the fate of our character and those around us in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.
