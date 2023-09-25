Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the crest of the wave: in a few hours, in fact, the DLC will be released Phantom Libertyexclusively for PC and next generation consoles.

The highly anticipated DLC, which promises to further expand the popular CD Red Projeckt title, aims to transform the game into its definitive version: here when we can start the download of this long-awaited additional content.

In Italy, as also reported by the Forbes website, the DLC will arrive in stores at 12pm (midday) on 26 September. Less than 24 hours separate us from the start of our new adventure on Cyberpunk 2077… if you have a connection powerful enough to complete the substantial download immediately.

In fact, in the past few hours, it has also been revealed the definitive weight of the DLC (directly fromTwitter account (X) official of the software house), which cannot be preloaded on PS5.

The additional content will weigh the beauty of 33GB: this means that, to run the most complete version of Cyberpunk 2077 on your PS5, you need at least 90 GB of memory.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty aims to exponentially expand our experience in Night City, introducing new stories and new game modes, including one from the popular Netflix anime series. Are you ready to get your hands on Phantom Liberty?