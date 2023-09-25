CD Projekt Red released the launch trailer Of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to remind us that the highly anticipated expansion will be available starting tomorrow September 26, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

The trailer

In the trailer we see V, in the female version, who presents the story that will live in the new neighborhood added to the game, Dogtown. Then some sequences start showing different situations, which we imagine will be fully explained during the adventure.

According to the official press release, the trailer aims to explore the themes of loyalty, trust and freedom. In the video you can see the main characters of the expansion in action, including Solomon Red, played by Idris Elba and of course Johnny Silverhand, once again played by Keanu Reeves.

Also note that the song that can be heard in the trailer is the main theme of Phantom Liberty, performed by Dawid Podsiadło, one of the most popular Polish singer-songwriters.

For more information on the game, read our review of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.