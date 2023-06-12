Let’s see them first pictures Of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the highly anticipated expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, which not only adds many contents to the game, but modifies many systems of the base game, getting closer to the original idea of ​​the developers. It will be released on September 26, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Phantom Liberty is an expansion spy thriller for Cyberpunk 2077. When the orbital shuttle of the President of the New United States of America is shot down and crashed into the deadliest sector in all of Night City, there is only one person who can save her: you. He becomes V, a cyberpunk mercenary, and delves into a complex web of espionage and political intrigue, unraveling a history that connects the highest echelons of power with the brutal world of black-market mercenaries.

Infiltrate a Dogtown, a city within a city, run by a trigger-happy militia and governed by an iron-fisted leader. With the help of NUSA sleeper agent Solomon Reed (Idris Elba) and the support of Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves), unravel a web of betrayed loyalties and use your every skill to survive in a world of desperate crooks, infamous and ruthless netrunners mercenaries. Built with the power of next-generation hardware in mind, Phantom Liberty offers all-new gameplay mechanics, challenging assignments, contracts and missions, and a challenging main mission where freedom and loyalty always come at a price.

