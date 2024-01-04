CD Projekt RED has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty – that is, the expansion of the base game – has sold 5 million copies in 2023. The content was published on September 26, 2023, so that means it needed about three months to get to that milestone.

The official tweet – which you can find below – reads as follows in translation: “Over 5 million agents have infiltrated Dogtown! Thank you for your support and good luck on your mission.”

We remember that Cyberpunk 2077 – according to data from October 2023 – has sold 25 million copies. This means that a fifth of users who own the base game also purchased the expansion. Furthermore, we know that as of November 2023 Phantom Liberty had placed 4.3 million units, so in December “only” 0.7 million copies were placed.