Through the latest financial report for investors, CD Projekt RED has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has reached altitude 4.3 million units sold since its launch two months ago.

This is a truly remarkable result and furthermore, according to the Polish company’s estimates, the number of expansions purchased was approximately 20% of copies of the base game sold so far. In practice, one player in five of Cyberpunk 2077 also decided to purchase the expansion, a rather high attachment rate if we consider that the expansion is not available on PS4 and Xbox One.