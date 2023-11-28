Through the latest financial report for investors, CD Projekt RED has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has reached altitude 4.3 million units sold since its launch two months ago.
This is a truly remarkable result and furthermore, according to the Polish company’s estimates, the number of expansions purchased was approximately 20% of copies of the base game sold so far. In practice, one player in five of Cyberpunk 2077 also decided to purchase the expansion, a rather high attachment rate if we consider that the expansion is not available on PS4 and Xbox One.
Great reception from critics and the public
In any case, the numbers recorded by Phantom Liberty are certainly deserved, at least if we look at the general opinions of the public and critics. In fact, on Steam 89% of user ratings are positive, while the average of international reviews is 89 (in this regard, here is our review of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty).
The numbers mentioned above are certainly destined to increase significantly over time. In fact, usually the games made by CD Projekt RED tend to have a longer commercial cycle than normal and there is also the imminent launch of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition scheduled for next December 5th to be considered, which could appeal to many players who have not yet ventured into the streets of Night City.
