The upcoming paid DLC of Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Libertywhich is scheduled to launch in 2023, will be expanding with the higher budget developer CD Projekt RED has ever made, surpassing even The Witcher 3’s massive Blood and Wine.

Speaking to PCGamesN, a CD Projekt RED spokesperson confirmed that “budget-wise, Phantom Liberty will be the biggest expansion in CD Projekt RED history.” However, we are still waiting to know the actual size of Phantom Liberty in terms of missions and length, and CD Projekt RED added that “details regarding the size of the game will be revealed at a later time”.

Picking up from the end of the base game, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty stars Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, your new partner: together you will face new threats. Keanu Reeves will also reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand. Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, we recall, will only be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

CD Projekt Red is developing Phantom Liberty alongside the Cyberpunk sequel, codenamed Project Orion. The Polish studio is also working on the remake of the first The Witcher and a new chapter of The Witcher, which apparently will kick off a new saga of The Witcher games.