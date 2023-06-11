During the’Xbox Showcase 2023CD Projekt Red has finally revealed the DLC release date of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libertywhere the character played by Idris Elba will be introduced.

In the role of vwe will have a new mission to accomplish, something dangerous that will once again require your actions to bring it to resolution.

The DLC will be released on September 26, 2023, and should have a price of € 29.99. In the revealed video, images and gameplay phases were shown, with scenes that introduce the setting a bit and also the style that this expansion – declared by Keanu Reeves as very large and rich in content – will propose in the new adventure.