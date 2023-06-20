Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will add a lot of content to the base game, offering a new area and a new story. They will be missing though contents of a certain typewhich the base game was full of.

Attention advances: we remained vague in the title so as not to give inopportune advances to those who do not want to have them. We will go into more detail from here on out. So, if you don’t want to know anything about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in advance, don’t read on.

We are talking about new love stories. It looks like there might be one or two, but we don’t think it will go too far. This was said by Despoina Anetaki, one of the DLC quest designers, who said in an interview with Kotaku that love stories won’t play a big role in Phantom Liberty. V’s goal will be to find the solution to her problem with Johnny Silverhand and won’t have much time for romantic outings.

According to Anetaki the tones of Phantom Liberty will be those of one spy thrillerwith V who will be wandering around Dogtown, the new neighborhood, looking for something that could save his life.

We will be satisfied with the love stories already present, also because adding too many would probably have forced major changes even in the basic campaign. After all, even in the DLC of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt there was not much new in terms of love stories. For the rest, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be released on September 26, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5.