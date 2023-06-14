“Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty promises to be tEverything the original game was meant to be upon release“. These are the words of the developers of CD Projekt Red, released in the course of a long interview with Kotaku.

During the interview, the developers of the ambitious DLC talked about their expectations and the contents of Phantom Liberty and one statement in particular will delight those who loved the Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

In Phantom Liberty he’ll be thereamong the many novelties, too a minigame dedicated to the Trauma Teamone of the most symbolic elements of the lore which, outside of the anime, has found very little space.

The Trauma Team is nothing more than a medical rescue team who remembers (and silently judges) the American health situation precisely because of the coldness and inhumanity shown towards the weak.

A pivotal scene from the anime (spoiler alert)in fact, sees the mother of David, the protagonist, die in the indifference of the Trauma Teamindifference caused by the fact that the woman was not a premium subscriber to their service.

Many players have criticized the developers’ choice not to include this element more consistently in the final game and for this reason, the developers decided to introduce an arcade minigame called “Trauma Drama”

We remind you that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libertythe DLC of the title exclusively for PC and Next-gen consoles, will be available from September 26, 2023 at the price of 30 euros.