













Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Separate Ways show that calling something DLC ​​is no longer an offense | TierraGamer









However they just arrived Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Separate Ways. Both downloadable content for their respective video games, which received very good reviews. So saying something is DLC should no longer be an offense.

Why DLC is no longer an offense

DLC Can Do Wonders With What The Base Game Establishes

Despite its errors on consoles Cyberpunk 2077 It is a very solid title. For its part, Resident Evil 4 Remake is one of Capcom’s best titles and managed to successfully revitalize a fairly iconic game. What could DLC do but improve what’s already there?

Separate Ways gives us more of the gameplay we loved, but with a set of new moves for Ada. In addition to scenarios that we did not see in the main campaign, memorable bosses and a story that better complements the events of Leon’s campaign.

Source: CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty goes deeper into the underworld of Night City. It gives us a new district with new missions, weapons, vehicles and characters. In addition, it has the advantage of arriving with patch 2.0, which practically fixes everything that was wrong with the title.

None of these DLCs discovered the black thread. They simply dedicated themselves to giving us more of what we loved, expanding in areas that presented opportunity. If we go by their reception we can see that the ‘risks’ they took were very worth it.

Furthermore, it is not only the critics who think that they are very good quality content. Hundreds of users have shared their very positive opinions regarding these. It even invites you to spend on them when before there was some hatred for these downloadable products. Now they even sneak into the best qualified in 2023.

There are downloadable contents to downloadable contents

Of course not all DLC is like this. After all, some are simple aesthetic changes, new modes or very short missions. Although there have been some that have left a bad taste in our mouths, there are also others that take the cake.

Let’s take as an example The Witcher 3the previous gem from the creators of Cyberpunk 2077. With Geralt of Rivia they also gave us a couple of DLC campaigns that were worth every penny. One of them even took us to a beautiful new place inspired by one of the most beautiful places in France.

Source: CD Projekt Red

In this area we can also place Rockstar Games with its excellent downloadable episodes of GTA IV. Nor should we forget Rocksteady, which almost always complemented its Batman: Arkham games with interesting campaigns that extended the playing time.

The DLC has a somewhat negative connotation due to various past practices. Like selling us the ending of a separate game or items that basically turns a game into pay to win. But it has already been demonstrated many times that not all of them are like that and apparently there is a tendency to do them much more.

After all, they must continue to meet their goal of generating more profits for a game. But with how cautious the players are after so many disappointments, they have no choice but to try harder in everything they put out. At least in single player adventures.

What is the difference between a DLC and a sequel?

We’ve already established that there are more and more examples of DLC that go out of their way to remove the bad faith. Although we also mention that Separate Ways and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty They give us more of the same but with some improvements. Which many will argue is the same thing a sequel does.

However, the comparison would not be so fair. After all, DLCs are usually much shorter than a full-price game. Even Phantom Liberty, which has about 15 hours of content, pales in comparison to what the base game offers.

Source: Capcom

While a sequel takes the foundations of its predecessor and expands it in many more aspects. Changes in combat, graphical improvements, completely new stories, other playable characters, new game mechanics and a huge etcetera. But perhaps the biggest differentiator is precisely the duration.

Sequels usually provide the same or even more gameplay time than their predecessor. While the DLC always tends to be the least, with a few missions. So you should no longer call something downloadable content simply because it’s too similar. It is a sequel, it is not about redoing absolutely everything from scratch.

I hope you take all this into account the next time I want to offend a game by calling it DLC. Given that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Separate Ways They came to show that they can even be better than some of the most anticipated complete games.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)