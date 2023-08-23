Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty the next is coming September 26thwith this expansion many new features in the game: in addition to the ability to customize your own more and more vnow you will also be able to explore the fights on board the cars allowing you to modify your means of locomotion making them real walking death machines.

Three new main story missions brought to you by select game modders as well as the arrival of theupdate 2.0 for the main game, free for everyone: this should be the final update of the title, delivering the game as it was originally thought and not as it came out (in the disastrous cyberpunkgate) that everyone remembers. Years have passed and the title now seems ready for its definitive version.