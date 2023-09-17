As per the studio’s tradition, a few days after the launch CD Projekt Red published a package of bonus materials relating to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty which is possible download for free from GOG the company’s proprietary digital store.

The contents

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is coming

But what does the Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Goodies Collection (that’s what the collection is called) contain? Generally speaking, graphic material relating to the game. So you will find many wallpapers of different formats, unpublished artwork, gameplay images, various box art and so on. Note that it also includes material for Cyberpunk 2077, to the delight of those who have not forgotten the base game.

To download the Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Goodies Collection all you have to do is go here. Of course you need a valid, unrestricted account to get it.

For the rest, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be released on September 26, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series