On October 5, CD Projekt held a meeting with shareholders, where it revealed some data relating to its games, including Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty which appears to have sold the 68% of copies on PC and whose development involved more than 3,600 developers.

Phantom Liberty numbers

As is well known, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty sold 3 million units in its first week, with the base game exceeding 25 million units.

35.9% of sales were made in North America, 35.1% in Europe, with Asia following with 23.1%.

As already mentioned, the PC version represented 68% of total sales, 10% of which were made on GOG, the company’s proprietary store. The PS5 version accounted for 20% of sales, while the Xbox Series X/S version accounted for 13%.

The development of the game involved more than 3,600 people, of which 360 from CD Projekt. The company expects Cyberpunk 2077 to sell in the long run, as did The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its two expansions.

In total, the company’s games have sold more than 100 million units50% of which are from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.