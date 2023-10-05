As part of CD Projekt Red’s Investor Day event, the Polish company shared the new sales data of Cyberpunk 2077 and expansion Phantom Liberty. The expansion sold 3 million copies in the first week.

The majority of sales (35.9%) occurred in North Americafollowed by Europe (35.1%), Asia (23.1%), Australia (2.8%), South America (2.7%) and Africa (0.4%).

In terms of breakdown by platform, PC dominated, making up a whopping 68% of Phantom Liberty sales, including 10% on GOG. PS5 sold 20% of the total while 12% of units were placed on Xbox Series