As part of CD Projekt Red’s Investor Day event, the Polish company shared the new sales data of Cyberpunk 2077 and expansion Phantom Liberty. The expansion sold 3 million copies in the first week.
The majority of sales (35.9%) occurred in North Americafollowed by Europe (35.1%), Asia (23.1%), Australia (2.8%), South America (2.7%) and Africa (0.4%).
In terms of breakdown by platform, PC dominated, making up a whopping 68% of Phantom Liberty sales, including 10% on GOG. PS5 sold 20% of the total while 12% of units were placed on Xbox Series
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty development costs
THE production costs of the expansion were 275 million zlotys (62.8 million dollars), while CD Projekt spent approximately 95 million zlotys (21.7 million dollars) on the marketing campaign. The game’s total budget was therefore 370 million zlotys ($84.5 million).
CD Projekt also did not disclose Phantom Liberty’s revenue. We also remember that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold more than 25 million copies.
