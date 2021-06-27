According to Adam Kicinski, the CEO of CD Projekt Red, currently the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 have reached a satisfactory level on all platforms. Kicinski touched on the topic at a conference held at WSE Innovation Day, where he said:

“From this point of view we have reached a satisfactory level (he was talking about the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 ed). We have also worked to improve the overall quality, which we are equally happy with. Of course we have removed bugs and visual glitches and will continue to do so. Over time we will also introduce improvements to the game systems, following the comments of the players.“

This makes it clear why CD Projekt Red no longer talks about Cyberpunk 2077’s performance as one of the most pressing problems to solve. For the rest it is difficult to understand if the reference to the improvements of the game systems concerns the immediate future or the launch of some big expansion. Theoretically, all the free DLCs are still missing, so they could also be used as a vehicle to introduce some novelty to the base game at the interface level. We’ll see.