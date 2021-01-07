Digital Foundry has made a new video about Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X and Stadia, in which its performance is compared. We already know that the best console version of the game is on Xbox Series X, being the only console with the quality mode and the performance mode. But it is also well known that the Stadia version works quite well. So Digital Foundry has taken on the task of answering the question of which of the two versions of the game looks better.

Over the years, Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry has inspected and compared the quality and consistency of numerous games across multiple platforms, usually to determine the best place to play a particular game. The first comparison they made with Stadia was where they compared the Red Dead Redemption 2 version of Stadia to the Xbox One X and PC. We have also seen what Digital Foundry did about it. Cybeprunk 2077 performance on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

Cyberpunk 2077 has lost players three times faster compared to The Witcher 3





Cyberpunk 2077 performance compared on Xbox Series X and Stadia

As is well known, Stadia differs from any console because it works completely through streaming, which means that you must have a good internet connection. Therefore, ideal conditions of at least 200 (5G) Wi-Fi connection are needed to achieve optimal results. With everything, in the Cyberpunk 2077 performance comparison on Xbox Series X and Stadia, the results are interesting.

Like it shows Digital FoundryIn terms of frame stability and resolution, the Xbox Series X has the upper hand. As the Cyberpunk 2077 video on Xbox Series X and Stadia shows, for the performance mode of Cyberpunk 2077 uses dynamic resolution which can max out at 1584p on Stadia and max out at 1800p on Xbox Series X. Similarly, in Performance and Quality mode, they run more smoothly on Xbox Series X than on Stadia.

The Xbox Series X was able to maintain a higher frame rate in high frame rate mode, although not always at 60fps, and it also maintained a constant 30fps in Quality mode. In terms of the actual game details and graphics settings, Digital Foundry noted a very close similarity to Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X and Stadia, with some aspects such as foliage being better on Stadia while shadows were more defined on Xbox. Series X.

The comparison at the end would tell us that the best version is still Xbox Series X, even if this version is actually the Xbox One running through backward compatibility. While at the moment Stadia offers similar performance to the best console on the market, we will have to wait to see the optimized version of the game, in which we will probably see a very different situation for Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X and Stadia.