The arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 to the market was a media earthquake in the video game industry, especially due to the poor state in which the title landed on the consoles of the last generation. This led CD Projekt RED to focus its efforts on trying to fix these versions, while also working on the multiple errors that the title had.

Yesterday the arrival of patch 1.2 of Cyberpunk 2077 took place, with which the Polish study demonstrated that it had taken the correction of errors very seriously, since the official blog entry had nothing more and nothing less than 27 centered word pages solely and exclusively in the correction of errors.

Cyberpunk 2077 performance compared on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S after patch 1.2

After the arrival of the patch, the comparisons have not been long in coming, and the youtuber TheBitsAnalyst has already been in charge of comparing Cyberpunk 2077 performance on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Has it improved enough to live up to the expectations that were created with the title? The truth is that it seems not.

As we can see, the versions of Xbox One and Xbox Series X have not received any change in terms of resolution, something that could be expected. However, the performance also does not appear to have been touched with this patch 1.2, which implies that the Xbox One version still has an excessively poor performance, making the experience somewhat unenjoyable.

These will be the most notable changes in patch 1.2 of Cyberpunk 2077

Regarding the graphical improvements, the title has the same texture pack as before the new patch, so we do not see changes here. However, if there have been changes in the shadows, which have now lost some quality, at the cost of improving the ambient occlusion of the title.

In addition, the Xbox Series X version has received a kind of fog in certain areas, although it is curious that the Xbox Series S version does not have this change. What has also undergone some change has been the lighting of the title, which has been modified in some interiors, although without assuming a drastic change.

Therefore, as we can see, the Cyberpunk 2077 performance on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S It has hardly undergone changes with this 1.2 patch, which shows that it has come to put an end to multiple bugs that made the experience somewhat unenjoyable, but not to improve the performance of the title.