Cyberpunk 2077 has it finally become the announced masterpiece it was supposed to be after the release of patch 2.0 and the DLC? We can say yes, but CD Projeckt seems not to have finished supporting the game yet.

Confirming this we have the fact that, just in the last few hours, it was released a new and significant patch: 2.02. The announcement comes via a note on the game’s official website which reported all the improvements made.

The note reports a series of adjustments from a technical point of view: they have been fixed many bugsincluding the one that blocked the entrance to Dogtown and numerous missions have been “adjusted” to make them completeable in all circumstances.

Some logistical problems related to the transition from base game to DLC have been resolved: many players had reported that some locations that affected the main story were missing if the DLC was selected directly.

Also a large number of weapons it has been revised and corrected, to make our games much more balanced and, furthermore, some versions of the dubbing (German, Chinese and Japanese) have been remastered.

You can read all the improvements included in the patch directly in the Cyberpunk 2077 official website.