CD Projekt RED has announced the upcoming arrival of the patch 2.01 For Cyberpunk 2077which aims to solve various problems including the particularly pressing one of saves on PS5specifying however that those already corrupted cannot be recovered.
The arrival of Update 2.0 led to a notable evolution of Cyberpunk 2077, hailed by all as a great update that re-establishes the glory of the game and the team itself, but it wasn’t without further issues.
In particular, several have occurred on PS5 save corruptions after starting a game in the Phantom Liberty expansion using a slot already used for the main game. It seems that this is somehow linked to a problem with the management of the space available for saves, which should be definitively fixed with the next patch.
There is not yet a precise timing for this Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.01 but it should arrive soon, thus increasing the space limit reserved for saves so as not to run into the previous problem. The downside is that the saves are already corrupted however, they cannot be recovered.
Cyberpunk 2077, details on patch 2.01
For the rest, the new Update 2.01 also fixes several other bugs, including:
- Fixed the distorted effect that remains after making a particular choice in the dialogue with Johnny at the end of Automatic Love
- Removed V’s death during The Heist when falling from an elevator to the 42nd floor
- Fixed UI showing controller keys even if using a keyboard
- Adjusting the start of some quests
- Cyberware is introduced into the list of weapons to quickly select
- Performance improvements on both PC and console, particularly in the Dogtown area
After this, CD Projekt RED has no intention of continuing support for Cyberpunk 2077, which effectively ends with the Update 2.0 changes and the Phantom Liberty expansion. In fact, the team reported that they had to concentrate on other projects underway, which are quite a few.
To learn more about the new content, we refer you to our review of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.
