CD Projekt RED has announced the upcoming arrival of the patch 2.01 For Cyberpunk 2077which aims to solve various problems including the particularly pressing one of saves on PS5specifying however that those already corrupted cannot be recovered.

The arrival of Update 2.0 led to a notable evolution of Cyberpunk 2077, hailed by all as a great update that re-establishes the glory of the game and the team itself, but it wasn’t without further issues.

In particular, several have occurred on PS5 save corruptions after starting a game in the Phantom Liberty expansion using a slot already used for the main game. It seems that this is somehow linked to a problem with the management of the space available for saves, which should be definitively fixed with the next patch.

There is not yet a precise timing for this Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.01 but it should arrive soon, thus increasing the space limit reserved for saves so as not to run into the previous problem. The downside is that the saves are already corrupted however, they cannot be recovered.