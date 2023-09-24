Cyberpunk 2077 has recently been updated to patch 2.0 and ElAnalistaDeBits has seen fit to create a video comparison between versions PC, PS5 and Xbox Series of the game in order to understand the technical differences between the three platforms.

What’s new in version 2.0 of Cyberpunk 2077 they substantially improve the visual impact of the CD Projekt RED title, although apparently the most relevant feature in this sense is Ray Tracing Overdrive, not present on consoles.

Thus, while on PC it is possible to enjoy this technology, at least if you own an RTX 40 series due to the particularly high hardware demands, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series the scenario remains basically the same as always.