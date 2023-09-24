Cyberpunk 2077 has recently been updated to patch 2.0 and ElAnalistaDeBits has seen fit to create a video comparison between versions PC, PS5 and Xbox Series of the game in order to understand the technical differences between the three platforms.
What’s new in version 2.0 of Cyberpunk 2077 they substantially improve the visual impact of the CD Projekt RED title, although apparently the most relevant feature in this sense is Ray Tracing Overdrive, not present on consoles.
Thus, while on PC it is possible to enjoy this technology, at least if you own an RTX 40 series due to the particularly high hardware demands, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series the scenario remains basically the same as always.
In detail
Specifically, Cyberpunk 2077 delivers two different graphic modes on consoles: one that uses ray tracing only on shadows and runs at 1440p and 30 fps, the other that does not use ray tracing and runs at dynamic 1800p and 60 fps, values that on Series S drop and completely exclude ray tracing .
In terms of visual quality, Xbox Series S boasts slightly higher average resolutions than PS5, while the Sony console surpasses the Microsoft one in terms of loading speed, very similar to those of the PC version.
#Cyberpunk #patch #video #compares #PS5 #Xbox #Series