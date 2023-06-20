Cyberpunk 2077 got the today patch 1.63 For PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|Swhich mainly brings various bug fixes, but also some improvements and miscellaneous changes to the game from CD Projekt RED.

Find the official patch notes at this address, and most of them are specific fixes for some problems found in specific quests, as well as various other changes. Beyond these singles correctionshowever, there are also several adjustments to the open world in general.

In addition to this, other changes have been applied to the user interface, in particular regarding the transfer of data and money with the text warning of an enemy hack in progress, as well as fixes for some problems related to the inability to use devices after opening the map and one where the option to activate FSR was not dimmed after relaunching the game with dynamic resolution scaling.

Fixed some graphic display issues of some surfaces with chromatic artifacts that could emerge with path tracing enabled and a problem with possible flashes appearing at the edges of some objects with DLSS enabled on PC.

Otherwise, various other fixes specifically target PC and consoles, as you can see in the full notes. In the meantime, we look forward to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, set for September 26, 2023.