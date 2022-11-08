Through the official website of Cyberpunk 2077CD Projekt has announced the publication of the Patch 1.61 which will soon be available for all PC, console and Stadia players. Among the novelties we find the implementation of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 (for friends FSR 2.1) on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

The update fixes various issues and bugs related to side missions and activities, which could preclude player progression. We also find some nice stylistic changes: now the NPCs of Night City will use umbrellas of different colors and shapes when it rains. Fixed some gameplay issues and added the ability to craft the legendary variant of the Amnesty Iconic revolver.

As for the changes for specific versions, on PC an issue has been fixed that caused a temporary drop in fps when exiting the menus and that related to the objectives not unlocked on the Epic Games Store. Also now the save menu will no longer crash when playing through GOG without an internet connection. On consoles, a bug has been fixed that prevented progress from being transferred from Xbox to PC and PlayStation.

Cyberpunk 2077

The most interesting news however is the addition of the FSR 2.1, not only on PC, but also on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. It is currently unclear how much this could improve the game’s performance, especially on consoles. To know for sure we will have to wait for the availability of Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.61 and the analysis of the case. In the meantime, we refer you to official update notes in Italian.

Therefore, the post-launch support of CD Projekt RED continues after the substantial Edgerunners update, which introduced content taken from the famous Netflix anime series. It is thanks to the commitment of the developers after the disastrous debut of the game, that CD Projekt believes to have changed the attitude of the players towards Cyberpunk 2077.