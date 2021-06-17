The news regarding Cyberpunk 2077 they seem not to stop in recent times. In fact, after returning to PlayStation Store, after almost a year of absence, the title of CD Projekt RED is updated to patch 1.23, making improvements to stability, missions and more.

Through an official post on its blog, CD Projekt RED has released the entire list of changes that took place with this patch, some of which, specifically, touch stability on PC and Xbox. Some of these updates also affect the map outside the missions, eliminating the annoying, and even now famous, bug where if you killed an NPC and stole his car, the latter’s body would get stuck.

This patch is added to the other updates made in the past, after a very difficult console arrival, especially on older generation ones. Most of the users have even encountered difficulties when loading characters into the map, making the work by CD Projekt RED.

These and many other problems have led Sony to remove the title from digital purchase. A few days ago is the news of the return to PlayStation Store, although the company itself encourages users to play on PlayStation 5 or at most PlayStation 4 Pro, not being able to guarantee total stability on the old generation console.

The same development team had promised earlier this year that they were already working on two different patches that would return the game as it was originally intended. This second patch therefore appears to be a step towards original expectations, regardless of the platform chosen.

A recent video from a user had also already shown the improvements in patch 1.22, with a much more stable framerate on PlayStation 4. At the moment, an official version on next-generation consoles has not been confirmed.