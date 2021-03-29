Despite the initial state of the title, Cyberpunk 2077 was, without a doubt, one of the great names of the past year 2020. However, the title developed by CD Projekt RED did not manage to meet all the expectations that the players had created. , especially because of the number of failures that the title had.

However, from the offices of the study located in Poland they have not been with their hands quiet. A good example of this is the number of bugs that the development team will solve with the next patch of the game, as we could see this morning. Now, just a few hours later, Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 is now available on Xbox and PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Now Available

So we have been able to find out thanks to Tom warren, the renowned member of The Verge, who has shared through his official Twitter account an image in which we can see how he is downloading the new performance of the game.

As we can see, this Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 It has a not inconsiderable size, as neither more nor less than 40GB will be necessary to install it. However, it is possible that, as has happened on other occasions with titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone, there are files that directly replace others that were already on our devices.

CD Projekt RED still has a long way to go with Cyberpunk 2077, especially considering the amount of downloadable content they want to include and the arrival of the future patch for next-gen consoles. However, thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Now Available, many players will already be able to enjoy an experience appropriate to the expectations generated.