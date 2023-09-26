Three years ago, CD Projekt Red and Microsoft collaborated on alimited edition Of Xbox One theme Cyberpunk 2077, which among its benefits offered the game’s “first future expansion.” At the time it was not known that it was Phantom Liberty, but there was great anticipation, also considering that the base game had not yet been launched, with the results that we all know.
Unfortunately, CD Projekt Red has decided to no longer support the older generation console versions of Cyberpunk 2077, blocking updates and not developing a PS4 and Xbox One version of Phantom Libertydespite the fact that they were the most disastrous in terms of problems and perhaps the ones deserving of the most attention, considering that it was precisely from the emergence of the state of the PS4 and Xbox One versions that the post-launch scandal broke out.
Be that as it may, in a post on his official blogdating back to the launch of patch 1.6, the studio promised refunds for buyers of the limited edition of the console, who should have received credits for the Microsoft Store equivalent to the value of the DLC. The use of the conditional is a must, because a year has passed and they still haven’t had anything, how witnessed by many on X and other social networks such as Reddit.
The art of washing your hands
Many users said they contacted the two companies, but got nothing. Many have had the feeling that both want to wash their hands of it. Others have pointed out that the DLC has still been added to the accounts of console owners. Obviously it can only be downloaded on Xbox Series. So, those who didn’t make the generational leap were left out.
IGN.com reached out CD Projekt Red to ask for clarification. The Polish company said that Microsoft will soon contact interested parties, without however providing further details.

