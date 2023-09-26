Three years ago, CD Projekt Red and Microsoft collaborated on alimited edition Of Xbox One theme Cyberpunk 2077, which among its benefits offered the game’s “first future expansion.” At the time it was not known that it was Phantom Liberty, but there was great anticipation, also considering that the base game had not yet been launched, with the results that we all know.

Unfortunately, CD Projekt Red has decided to no longer support the older generation console versions of Cyberpunk 2077, blocking updates and not developing a PS4 and Xbox One version of Phantom Libertydespite the fact that they were the most disastrous in terms of problems and perhaps the ones deserving of the most attention, considering that it was precisely from the emergence of the state of the PS4 and Xbox One versions that the post-launch scandal broke out.

Be that as it may, in a post on his official blogdating back to the launch of patch 1.6, the studio promised refunds for buyers of the limited edition of the console, who should have received credits for the Microsoft Store equivalent to the value of the DLC. The use of the conditional is a must, because a year has passed and they still haven’t had anything, how witnessed by many on X and other social networks such as Reddit.