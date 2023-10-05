Looking at the financial data recently revealed by CD Projekt REDthe rather impressive fact that the team has emerges spent over 120 million dollars For rehabilitate the game and reputation of the entire company with a general relaunch, including the launch of the new Phantom Liberty expansion.

As previously reported, the development of the expansion alone required $63 million, plus another $21 million for marketing, making a total of $84 million for the expansion alone, which also sold already 3 million copies at launch, but it was an operation that went far beyond the simple release of a DLC.

After disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the entire reputation of CD Projekt RED was at stake, not just one of the projects that had generated the most hype in the history of video games. The disastrous state of the versions for previous generation consoles, as well as numerous technical problems and shortcomings that characterized the game in general compared to what was promised, led to a launch dominated by controversy.

In the short space of a few days, we witnessed the chaos of refund requests and also the removal total of the game from the PlayStation Store, with Sony taken somewhat by surprise by the refund policy immediately implemented by the Polish team.