Looking at the financial data recently revealed by CD Projekt REDthe rather impressive fact that the team has emerges spent over 120 million dollars For rehabilitate the game and reputation of the entire company with a general relaunch, including the launch of the new Phantom Liberty expansion.
As previously reported, the development of the expansion alone required $63 million, plus another $21 million for marketing, making a total of $84 million for the expansion alone, which also sold already 3 million copies at launch, but it was an operation that went far beyond the simple release of a DLC.
After disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the entire reputation of CD Projekt RED was at stake, not just one of the projects that had generated the most hype in the history of video games. The disastrous state of the versions for previous generation consoles, as well as numerous technical problems and shortcomings that characterized the game in general compared to what was promised, led to a launch dominated by controversy.
In the short space of a few days, we witnessed the chaos of refund requests and also the removal total of the game from the PlayStation Store, with Sony taken somewhat by surprise by the refund policy immediately implemented by the Polish team.
A costly redemption
From then on it was a matter of rebuilding starting from the rubble, update after update. It was not precisely quantified how much this operation cost, but only the last phase exceeded 120 million dollars, including Phantom Liberty.
In fact, approximately 40 million dollars spent must be added to the aforementioned 84 million dollars just to finance the 2.0 update which acted as a general relaunch of the game. If you consider that the development of Cyberpunk 2077 cost around 174 million dollars with another 142 million dollars spent on marketing, it is easy to understand how even the sale of over 25 million copies does not necessarily mean having managed to make huge profits.
If nothing else, the relaunch operation was definitely successful and it is also good for the reputation of the entire CD Projekt RED.
#Cyberpunk #million #dollars #spent #rehabilitate #game