Cyberpunk 2077 has been through a lot of cooked and raw, including reveal that showed a lot of material not present in the final release, the enormous hype created ad hoc for each element of the game, a technically disastrous release on PC and even worse on consoles, up to failures structural able to undermine many of the mechanics present in the streets of Night City.

Despite everything, however, it is one of the most successful games and it is also a wonderful experience. There have been enough updates even if the various problems of CD Projekt RED have postponed the most important ones, including the next-gen update on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. In the meantime, as usually happens on PC, i think about it modder.

The new technical mods released for Cyberpunk 2077 in fact, dramatically improve the glance, with improvements ranging from a better Level of Detail to the reduction of the pop-in of the textures – very evident in certain situations. But the improvements involve all the technical part, even at the level of vegetation, much more present and detailed than the original.

Obviously, all this does not take optimization into consideration, so if you decide to use them, pay attention to performance. Of course, some might say that the Polish team didn’t even think about it, but it would be like shooting the Red Cross.

Source: wccftech.com