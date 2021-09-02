“We cannot say that the planning will not change,” says the company.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most controversial video game releases in memory in recent years. With 8 months behind him, numerous patches published and the return of the game to the PS Store, the situation of the game has certainly improved, in addition to CD Projekt to learn the lesson well: you have to be honest. So honest that, after half a year announcing that they would arrive in 2021, the Polish company no longer guarantees than Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S to come out this year.

We cannot say with complete certainty that planning will not changeMichal nowakowskiDuring the last call with the company’s shareholders, transcribed by VGC, the CFO Michal nowakowski does not commit to current plans around the PS5 and Xbox Series versions. “The objective is to launch the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 later this year. At the same time, taking into account the lessons we have learned over the last year and that the project continues to develop, we cannot state with total certainty planning is not going to change. “

In this, Nowakowski explains that the situation with The Witcher 3 and its next-gen version is somewhat different, since those versions are handled by Saber Interactive. “As with Cyberpunk 2077, our goal is to release this game by the end of 2021. However, and similarly, development continues and we cannot be completely sure that the launch plans they are not going to change “.

In short, and after a Cyberpunk 2077 that arrived broken after years of delays, CD Projekt does not dare to guarantee dates until they are completely fixed and immovable. “But for now, of course we intend to launch both titles at the end of 2021,” concludes the manager. After half a year of patches, Cyberpunk 2077 showed its first free DLC in August as Night City prepares for the next generation of consoles. If you want to know more about the title, this is our analysis of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC and below you have its launch video analysis on consoles.

