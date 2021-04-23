With the news that CD Projekt gave showing the immense number of copies that Cyberpunk 2077 sold last year, now another news is added, and it is, at least, interesting: Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Versions Will Help Improve Its Public Image, According To Developer, whose statements are collected on the website of Twinfinite.
Adam Kiciński, CEO of CD Projekt and who has given these statements, affirms that they will not make public betas to test the next-gen versions, but that they do have external help, and that they will do all the testing it takes to release a version they can be proud of. Right now, the studio’s strategy is to keep polishing the game, thanks to the patches that are coming, and in the meantime, work on more content, so that a player’s experience is the best possible. This is the only strategy to offer the best possible content, and CD Projekt has it more than present, according to its CEO.
Furthermore, Kiciński explains that a large part of the CD Projekt development team (around 20%) is only working on polishing Cyberpunk 2077, while many other resources are being allocated to the next-gen versions of both Cyberpunk 2077 and of The Witcher 3, as the company thinks that these versions are crucial for the future of the company.
