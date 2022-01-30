There next-gen version from Cyberpunk 2077 could be imminent, as it appears to have been spotted in the backend of the PlayStation network, suggesting a near release.

This is what the Twitter account reported PlayStationSize, who has been monitoring the situation for some time, and keeping an eye on the size of the games coming soon. A little while ago was published one new image from account, relating to Cyberpunk 2077 and that seems to be the new image of cover dedicated to the PlayStation 5 version.

The online image search does not provide any results, which may suggest that this will actually be the photo featured on the cover of the game for PS5 and, in general, for the next-gen version. Last November, through an official report, CD Projekt had claimed that the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 would arrive in first quarter of 2022.

In this case there was also talk of The Witcher 3, the netx-gen version of which would be coming in second quarter of 2022. Furthermore, both of these games are undergoing an expansion and a gradual introduction of the multiplayer mode, according to what has been announced by the development studio itself, which nurtures the hope of being able to work on the titles for a long time to bring new content.

CD Projekt stated in an official statement a few weeks ago:

We are working hard on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077, which is scheduled for release in early 2022, along with another major update across all platforms. There is also work in progress on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 and the Cyberpunk expansion. In parallel, we are moving forward with the transformation of our studio, which is affecting more and more development teams.

Reporting its quarterly financial results, as of November 2021, CD Projekt also reassured players on the respect for the launch window scheduled for both Cyberpunk 2077 both for The Witcher 3. Both titles would be ready to land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S without experiencing any delays in the roadmap. The cover image, although not officially confirmed, represents a further step towards the imminent launch.