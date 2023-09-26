The launch record it will be very difficult to beat, given that we are talking about over a million contemporary players, but after the initial success Cyberpunk 2077 ended up at the bottom of the charts (for reasons we all know). Now, however, it is going back up.

Cyberpunk 2077 < continues its ascent. Now that version 2.0 has arrived and the Phantom Liberty expansion has been published, players have returned en masse to the game and set a new record, following the historic one of December 2023. Precisely, let's talk about 246,754 concurrent players on Steam .

Cyberpunk 2077, growth day by day

Cyberpunk 2077 player chart from the last few days

As you can see in the graphic above, players obviously returned to the game when update 2.0 launched (marked with an A in the image). Cyberpunk 2077 fans have slowly increased hour by hour and day by day, with a new significant peak today.

Let’s also consider that we are talking about a Tuesday and that records are normally achieved in weekend. It is therefore possible that this is just a starting point and that in a few days the numbers on Steam will grow significantly. Not surprisingly, the base game is the best-selling game of the past week on Valve’s platform.

Staying on topic, CD Projekt RED apologizes for the anti-Russia content in the Ukrainian version of the game.