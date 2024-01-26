CD Projekt RED's post-launch support continues to smooth out the imperfections of Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty expansionwith the company announcing the arrival of one new patch next week.

Although the official notes with all the details of the case are not available, the Twitter profile | Game X states that the update will address some of the most common issues reported by players, including those related to finisher animationswith more information on this to be shared after the weekend.

Cyberpunk 2077 patches are usually released on Tuesdays, so we'll know more relatively soon.