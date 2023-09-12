As reported in CD Projekt RED’s official tweet, “Night City Wire returns, with a special episode about Phantom Liberty.” The appointment is therefore set for Thursday 14 September 2023 at 5.00 pm Italian time for a new livestream presentation dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 will have a new presentation of the series Night City Wire scheduled for this week, precisely for September 14, 2023 and obviously focused on the launch of the new Phantom Liberty expansion and the big Update 2.0.

Cyberpunk 2077, the topics of the new Night City Wire

In this case, the main protagonists will obviously be there Phantom Liberty maxi-expansion and the substantial Update 2.0 update which will arrive together on September 26, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

However, the developers also add that there should be “a surprise or two” than we can expect, so let’s wait to hear more from CD Projekt RED.

Among the topics already mentioned in the tweet are the new radios, the character of Reed played by Idris Elbawho will be present at the event in person to talk about it, the new gameplay features and the new abilities introduced with this addition.

In recent hours, new details have emerged on the fights and chases on vehicles, which are part of the innovations that will be introduced to the gameplay with this free 2.0 update not necessarily connected to the expansion, while we have given the most recent look so far with the gameplay trailer from Gamescom 2023.