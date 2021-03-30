In the last hours, CD Projekt RED and Cyberpunk 2077 have filled the covers of the video game information media, especially after the announcement made by the Polish studio regarding patch 1.2, which includes an extensive list of corrections, thus trying to fix multiple of the aspects that prevented enjoying a suitable experience for a title of this caliber.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 has been available for a few hours, although that has not been an obstacle for the first comparisons of the game to begin to appear on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S after its arrival. The patch, in terms of performance, does not seem to improve what it had so far, and that adds a new bad news regarding the title. CD Projekt RED has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer has been canceled.

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer canceled

As we can see in the video, the CD Projekt RED team has confirmed that they are no longer working on the AAA multiplayer title independent of Cyberpunk 2077. Apparently, according to the team’s words, this multiplayer would be included in the sequel to the title, which it would have a new technology that we would see in the future.

We previously hinted that our next AAA would be a multiplayer Cyberpunk game. But we have decided to reconsider this plan

Therefore, it seems the decision to have Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer canceled is intent on fixing the state of the game before focusing on other potential projects that take time away from the team, beyond the confirmed The Witcher 4.