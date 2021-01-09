Do you sleep sideways on your bed? Like, deliberately? It turns out Cyberpunk 2077 protagonist V does.

Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 came out in December players have wondered about V’s odd sleeping position. From the first-person perspective we see V flop down in such a way as to suggest half their body hangs off the bed – sideways.

This has become something of a meme within the Cyberpunk community, with various sketches from players who imagined what V looks like when asleep going viral.

2077 sleep positions are something else. desde r / cyberpunkgame This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Redditor jk47_99 used Cyberpunk 2077’s recently-released third-person view mod to see V’s full getting into and out of bed animation – and, yeah, it’s pretty annoying.

Thanks to the 3rd person view mod, the greatest mystery of the game has been solved desde r / cyberpunkgame This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

As a parent of two young children who sometimes wake up in the night, I can relate to anyone who’s forced to sleep half-on, half-off a bed. But V doesn’t have that problem. V has a lovely-looking bed all to themselves and they don’t even bother to get under the covers and lie down straight. Everything needed for a good night’s sleep is right there, V. Why do you have to just flop arseways on your bed – on top of the covers and with your legs hanging off ?!

The whole thing gets more head-scratching when you consider V sleeps normally in other beds in the game, for example those used for sex. It’s like there’s something different about the bed in V’s apartment. Something … strange.

Sleeping is, ultimately, an unnecessary part of Cyberpunk 2077. Apart from a few moments where the game’s story forces you to sleep, you never have to. Your apartment, unfortunately, is just as unnecessary. There’s no real need to go there, ever. V doesn’t ever get tired, so there’s no need for her to own a bed. If you prefer to play at a certain time of day, or need to for a certain quest, you can skip time from the options screen with no penalty.

But every now and then I go back to V’s apartment to sleep. I’m not sure why! And ever time I do, I shake my head at how V does it.