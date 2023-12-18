Developed by modder LukeFZ, the same one who created similar mods for The Last of Us Part 1 and the Dead Space remake after the publication of the FSR 3 source code, the mod allows those who own an RTX GPU to use the generation technology of AMD frames, which significantly improves game performance.

A new one was posted over the weekend mod For Cyberpunk 2077 which adds support for FSR 3 from AMD, significantly increasing gaming performance and showing no quality loss compared to NVIDIA's DLSS.

A video, published by the Neegzm channel, shows how FSR 3 can quadruple i frames per second detected by the game benchmark, at 1440p on an RTX 3080, compared to the native resolution. This is a surprising result, considering that we are talking about a mod.

Unfortunately the mod is currently only available for Patreon by LukeFZ, but a completely free alternative should arrive soon. That is, it is actually already available, but it has some stability problems and too many graphic glitches and is in the process of being fixed.

For the rest, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Phantom Liberty, the first and only expansion, is only available for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

If you're interested in learning more, read our review of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.