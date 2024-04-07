Despite the support in terms of new content For Cyberpunk 2077 is officially concluded with update 2.1, along with the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion, the director Gabe Amatangelo he did not exclude the possibility of innovations in this sense also in the future, should interesting ideas emerge.

During a recent interview by Ralph 'Skill Up' Panebianco, the director of Cyberpunk 2077 reported that the door is not completely closed to possible new content for the game, even if it will be very difficult to see it, given that the team in in the meantime he moved on to new projects.

“There might be some little new things in the future,” Amatangelo explained, “it all depends on how the I'm working on the sequeland the possibility that good opportunities may emerge.”