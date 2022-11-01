Since it came out Cyberpunk Edgerunners and before that patch 1.5 which has made numerous modifications and changes, Cyberpunk 2077 practically lives a second life. There is no doubt that the animated series has played a fundamental role, given that there are many viewers who have decided to buy the game later and the CEO of CD Projekt RED knows it well.

During an interview, Adam Kici & nacute; ski stated that the company has managed to change the attitude of players towards Cyberpunk 2077, thanks also from patch 1.5 onwards. The work on fixing bugs and issues that has plagued the game since its launch has been incredible, and the studio has worked hard to bring players a finished product.

Not only that, but in addition to the announcement of Cyberpunk Edgerunners we also remember that the team has unveiled the next DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. And it has also been announced that the game will have a sequel, a sign that the future of Cyberpunk 2077 is studded with many projects.

For Kici & nacute; ski, the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion will be a milestone for the company as it “will contain a lot of new content” which, according to him, is a factor of major interest from players.

Source: 80LV