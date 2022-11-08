Cyberpunk 2077 continues to receive positive effects from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the Netflix TV series that has also re-launched the game and from which this is also based Lucy cosplay from shirogane_samawhich stages one of the most beautiful reproductions of the character of the new animated series ever.

Lucyna Kushinada, called Lucy, has become a real symbol of animated series produced by Netflix and Studio Trigger in collaboration, thanks also to its charismatic and fascinating aspect, as you can well see also in this interpretation by the always excellent shirogane_sama. The model manages to fully resume the look of the netrunner in question, with remarkable fidelity.

The costume appears here rather close to the original character of the character, including the complex and particular hair that recalls Lucy’s fully futuristic and sci-fi style. Once again, the model in question manages to convincingly grasp the characterizing spirit of the character.

The look on the whole it fits pretty much into what could be a post-modern cyberpunk-style fashion, in line with the general aesthetic of netrunners.

