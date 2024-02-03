Before the arrival of the excellent Phantom Liberty expansion, Cyberpunk 2077 received a notable boost of hype that made it back on the crest of the wave thanks also to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the Netflix TV series which also greatly relaunched the game and from which this one is also based Lucy cosplay from Nadyasonika.
Lucyna Kushinada, known as Lucy, quickly became an icon of animated series produced by Netflix and Studio Trigger in collaboration, both thanks to the depth of the character portrayed but also for her charismatic and fascinating appearance, which has made her become a favorite subject for many cosplayers.
Again, Nadyasonika manages to infuse her once again style refined and classy, fully reflecting the look of the netrunner in question with remarkable fidelity.
Nadyasonika's Lucy
The costume appears here close to the original one of the character, including the complex and particular hair that recalls Lucy's fully futuristic and science fiction style.
The looks overall it fits perfectly into what could be a post-modern cyberpunk style trend, in line with the general aesthetic of netrunners.
