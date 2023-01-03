Cyberpunk 2077 has obtained, contrary to forecasts, a second period of hype thanks also to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the Netflix TV series that has also relaunched the game and from which this one is also based Lucy cosplay from xenon_ne (also known as Alin Ma), which stages one of the most convincing reproductions of the character of the new animated series.

Lucyna Kushinada, known as Lucy, is now a true symbol of animated series produced by Netflix and Studio Trigger in collaboration, thanks to the depth of the character staged but also to his charismatic and fascinating aspect. The model manages to once again instill her own style cared for and equipped with a certain class, fully recovering the particular look of the netrunner in question with remarkable fidelity.

The costume appears here rather close to the original one of the character, also including the complex and particular hair that recalls Lucy’s fully futuristic and sci-fi style. xenon_ne then makes use of some elements modified in post-production to obtain an even more impactful effect, but the care in the construction of the clothes, hair and make-up is still remarkable, as well as the choice of lights in the photo.

The look overall it fits perfectly into what could be a post-modern cyberpunk-style fashion, in line with the general aesthetic of the netrunners. The photo shown below also takes up a particular moment of the animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, or the “visit” on the moonwhich in history takes place in two moments and with totally different results.

