Cyberpunk 2077 has received significant positive effects from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the Netflix TV series that has also relaunched the game in a big way and with this also new interpretations on the cosplay front, as this also demonstrates Lucy cosplay from shirogane_samashown in this case with a video.

Lucyna Kushinada, known as Lucy, has become a true symbol of animated series produced by Netflix and Studio Trigger in collaboration, thanks also to its charismatic and fascinating aspect, as you can well see also in this interpretation by the always excellent shirogane_sama. The model manages to fully capture the look of the netrunner in question, with remarkable fidelity.

The fact that it is shown on video also allows you to see the reinterpretation from different points of view and at various angles, offering the possibility of appreciating the perfect construction of the costume, which appears here very close to the original one of the character, as well as the other surrounding elements. Among these obviously the complex and particular hair that recalls the fully futuristic and sci-fi style of Lucy. Once again, the model in question manages to convincingly capture the spirit characterizing the character.

The look overall it falls pretty much into what could be a cyberpunk-style post-modern fad, in line with the overall netrunner aesthetic.

