“Something ends and something begins“. So he writes Mateusz Kanik, design director of CD Projekt RED. A heavyweight from the Polish studio who has worked for the company for 15 years is now leaving the team.

Kanik with a single message on social media communicated the news, they leave the studio and thus leaving behind his work in Cyberpunk 2077. This enigmatic message on social media has caused his followers to start revising his professional profile and confirming the news that he no longer works for CD Project RED.

Kanik joined the Polish studio in 2006 and the reasons for his departure have not been disclosed at the moment. It is not known if there were internal problems or if he simply decided to undertake a new professional change and stop at another studio or other professional projects.

Something ends, Something begins 🙂 – Mateusz Kanik (@ m6a6t6i) January 4, 2022

CD Projekt RED has lost many talents in this period: among these also Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz ex quest director.

