Cyberpunk 2077 it has a very good story that unfortunately was overshadowed by all the flaws in the game; however, you can still enjoy it if you have enough patience.

This title has many options to develop your character, including the possibility of having a beautiful love relationship with certain NPCs.

Such is the case of Judy, who you can only fall in love with if your character is female; However, the dataminers They discovered that there are lines of dialogue to connect with her even as a man.

Despite this, the game has hidden in its code some voice lines where it is appreciated that at some point the developers contemplated opening the link option for everyone.

Despite this, the game has hidden in its code some voice lines where it is appreciated that at some point the developers contemplated opening the link option for everyone.

The youtuber FredrickFlower even tried a mod where this is proven, but despite the tests, CD Projekt Red ensures that Judy was always thought to have an LGBT + relationship.

Judy was always a lesbian romance choice in Cyberpunk 2077

In a statement published by Eurogamer, CD Projekt Red He clarified that they always thought of this character as a romantic option for another girl, and that the recording with a male voice was made for a matter of comfort when locating the game.

“It was just more convenient and easier for our localization team, from production, to record all the lines with both voices to avoid missing something by mistake that would require later recordings.”

Apparently this happened with practically all the content of Cyberpunk 2077, but from the beginning they wanted Judy He could only fall in love with another woman.

This girl’s heart is reserved.

PC users still have the chance to be intimate with this fierce denizen of Night city, but only through mods created by the community.

If you plan on trying, be careful where you download them from, or a Johnny Silverhand evil could ruin your life.

