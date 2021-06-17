As promised by CD Projekt RED a few weeks ago, here is patch 1.23 of Cyberpunk 2077, designed to correct a number of bugs and performance problems.

From the patch notes, as usual, the team went to great lengths to fix some bugs present in a series of side missions, as well as a couple of missions related to cyberpsychopaths that did not allow to send information to Regina. In addition to this we also find a series of improvements to system stability and graphic optimizations such as the appearance of Johnny Silverhand in certain game sessions that appeared to be too evanescent.

Regarding PC-specific fixes, an issue where when switching between windowed and fullscreen mode with Alt + Enter has been resolved, the game would not respond to commands. While for Xbox, among other things, an issue has been fixed where, exiting during the final fade of a scene, the game could stop responding to commands.

