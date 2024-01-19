Microsoft has added a new dynamic background to the collection for Xbox Series with a new moving image dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077which also turns out to be one of the best choices seen so far for this console feature.
It was she who announced the arrival of the dynamic wallpaper for Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt REDwith a post on X in which he reports the availability of the new animated image with a practical example of the effect resulting from its application.
The image presents what appears to be a female version of V framed from behind, with a katana resting on her shoulder and a fascinating perspective on Night City.
One of the best dynamic wallpapers for Xbox
“Visit Night City every time you turn on your console!”, write CD Projekt RED in the message, inviting everyone to try the new dynamic wallpaper dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077, evidently developed in collaboration with the development team.
The ability to apply dynamic wallpapers has long been requested by the community and is receiving some support, especially recently, from Microsoft, as we also saw last week with the arrival of 5 dynamic wallpapers for consoles.
To apply a new background you need to go to settings of Xbox Series
The new option made available today, focused on Cyberpunk 2077, is probably one of the best choices seen so far, so we recommend giving it a try.
#Cyberpunk #protagonist #dynamic #wallpaper #Xbox #Series
Leave a Reply