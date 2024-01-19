Microsoft has added a new dynamic background to the collection for Xbox Series with a new moving image dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077which also turns out to be one of the best choices seen so far for this console feature.

It was she who announced the arrival of the dynamic wallpaper for Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt REDwith a post on X in which he reports the availability of the new animated image with a practical example of the effect resulting from its application.

The image presents what appears to be a female version of V framed from behind, with a katana resting on her shoulder and a fascinating perspective on Night City.